About this show

Celebrating the vocalist of a generation, re-living a pantheon of hits like no other, George honours the music of George Michael from Wham! to his iconic solo career. This huge, electrifying and authentic live show features original members of George's own globe-trotting live band, Carlos Hercules, Mike Brown, Lincoln Jean-Marie, Lea Mullen, David Baptiste and Colin Graham alongside the National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, with vocals from the sensational Rob Lamberti.