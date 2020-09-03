About this show

It's 1927 and Daisy Meredith is the first scholarship girl taken from an elementary school to be allowed access to the hallowed halls of Grangewood School for Young Ladies. Enthusiastic and plucky to the last, Daisy finds herself struggling against unspeakable snobs Sybil and Monica and their ghastly schemes to get her expelled. Ably assisted by her new best friend, madcap and self styled poet, Trixie Martin, Daisy finds herself caught up in a series of irresistible adventures including the search for missing treasure. Can they work out the mysterious clues and save the school from closure? Or will they be beaten by the enigmatic Mr Scoblowski? This riotous and affectionate pastiche of the classic girls' school story was a huge West End hit and won the Olivier Award and Drama Theatre Award for Best Comedy. Full of hilarious characters and splendid scrapes Daisy Pulls it Off celebrates, with a sly wit and a big heart, an arguably sweeter, more innocent era.

Double bill with Our Country's Good