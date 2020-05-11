About this show

Seen by over 22 million people worldwide

Book now for the most successful rock and roll show of all time!

'The audience go absolutely crazy. It's the show you will never forget' - Daily Mail

'Joyous! I love this show' - Sunday Express

Now in its 25th year, the sensational multi award-winning West End show is coming to a theatre near you.

Forget feel good, Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story is feel great! Experience the drama, passion and excitement as a cast of phenomenally talented actors and musicians tell Buddy Holly’s story, from his meteoric rise to fame, to his final legendary performance at The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa.

Featuring two terrific hours of the greatest songs ever written, including 'That’ll Be The Day', 'Oh Boy', 'Rave On', 'La Bamba', 'Chantilly Lace', 'Johnny B. Goode', 'Raining In My Heart', 'Everyday', 'Shout' and many many more, this show is just Peggy Sue-perb!