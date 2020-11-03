About this show

9 to 5 UK Tour

Tumble outta’ bed and stumble to Dolly Parton’s rip-roaring musical - direct from 5-star reviews and sold-out audiences in the West End!

9 to 5 the Musical tells the story of three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

With an Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton, and a book by the iconic movie’s original screenwriter Patricia Resnick, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!