About this show

A bittersweet tale of political campaigns, coercive abuse and steam trains that looks at power and manipulation with a queer voice from the #MeToo movement. Meet Dom. He is trying to live his best instagay life but it isn't easy in a small Brexit voting rural town in the North of England where the nearest gay is 10 miles away. He really wants a boyfriend but it isn't easy living with a mum who spends her spare time getting high and singing along to Rod Stewart. He can't go on the pull in the nearest city because of his anxiety, he goes to the gym but doesn't have sex in the shower, he uses all the right hashtags but can't top 100 likes on instagram and try as he might he just can't meet another guy who shares his interest in steam trains. But a chance meeting leads Dom into the world of the closeted local Labour MP who is wrestling with a conscious vs constituency matter on the legalization of a breakthrough HIV prevention drug. The MP makes Dom feel good. He makes him feel very good. And for all the confidence this unusual new friendship gives him, surely its worth giving certain things back in return. Even if these are certain things that he doesn't want to give.