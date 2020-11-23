About this show

Last year, the Tony Award-winning musical The Color Purple came to Leicester. This November, cast and creative team members of our WhatsOnStage Award-winning Made at Curve production will return to our stage for a strictly limited concert season.

By raising the walls between our Studio and Theatre spaces, Curve will reopen as a 533-seat, socially distanced auditorium with audiences enjoying live performances from all four sides of the stage, fully realising the ambition of visionary architect Rafael Viñoly’s original design. A revolving stage, generously donated by Sir Cameron Mackintosh, and a spectacular lighting rig will bring the spaces together, creating a truly epic feel for this once-in-a-lifetime season of work.

Staged by original production team members Director Tinuke Craig, Musical Director Alex Parker and Choreographer Mark Smith, The Color Purple is a tale of joy, despair, anguish and hope. T’shan Williams is back to bring heart and soul to our courageous heroine Celie, with Danielle Fiamanya – who won Best Actress in a Musical at The Stage Debut Awards 2019 – also returning as her younger sister Nettie. Further casting will be released soon.

The cast will be joined by our wonderful musicians to perform the musical’s gospel and blues inspired-score, including The Color Purple, Push Da Button, Too Beautiful for Words and I’m Here.