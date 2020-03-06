About this show

Following it's critically acclaimed premiere in 2018, this coming of age story inspired by Dizzee Rascal's seminal album, returns for a limited run and a UK tour. In a strict Mormon household somewhere in the seam between East London and Essex, a girl is given Dizzee Rascal's ground-breaking grime album Boy in da Corner by her best friend SS Vyper. Precisely 57 minutes and 21 seconds later, her life begins to change - from feeling muted by dyslexia to spitting the power of her words; from being conflicted about her sexuality to finding the freedom to explore; from feeling alone to being given the greatest gift by her closest friend. Step into a technicolour world where music, dance and spoken word collide, and discover how grime allowed Debris Stevenson to redefine herself.