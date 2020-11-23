About this show

Joygernaut is a one-person spoken word show exploring how acts of kindness and cruelty can echo over time and through multiple lives. The play uses elements of physical theatre, comedy, and origami to tell the story of one man chasing his dream job and the hand of his ex-girlfriend. As he says himself, you can't climb the ladder of success with your hands in your pockets. But how selfish do you have to be in order to win?

The creation of the show included eighteen months of research into the psychology, sociology and biology of kindness (yes, there is such a thing!), along with real-life stories of kindness gathered from across the country.