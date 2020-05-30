About this show

For classic & modern entertainment with a twist, there is no show in the world that glorifies first class entertainment quite like the world famous Funny Girls. Blackpool is synonymous with entertainment, and Funny Girls has been a Blackpool staple since the very first night, that unforgettable 4th of July 1994, and we are coming to a theatre near you on our first ever UK tour. If you want to see a show with big laughs, up tempo exciting singalong routines and theatrical classics with a hilarious twist there is no show in UK that competes with the entertainment we provide at Funny Girls - it is the epitome of a show stopping extravaganza. When it comes to deciding on a show to see it can be hard to find one that caters to everyone's tastes, but not if you're watching The Funny Girls show. This revue features a selection of highly-talented drag leads and male entertainers. The rhinestones aren't the only things that make Funny Girls sparkle, besides stunning costumes and headdresses, Funny Girls features a wide range of elaborate dance and laugh out loud comedy routines.