About this show

In a fairy-tale kingdom, poor Cinderella is a servant to her cruel stepmother and ugly stepsisters. When a handsome prince invites all the maidens of the land to his party, she only has rags to wear. With the help of her friend Buttons and a sprinkling of magic from her Fairy Godmother, will she make it to the ball after all?

We set our story in France, where we meet Cinderella at the crumbling Chateau de broke. In need of a Parisian makeover is her wicked stepmother Ma-Dame Fifi and her beautiful but spiteful daughters, Bella and Donna.