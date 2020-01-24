About this show

Clear the floor and whip out your score cards, because the Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour is back for 2020 and will waltz its way around the country from January next year for 32 scintillating sequin-filled shows.

Fans will be delighted to hear that Strictly favourite and 2018 TV show winner Stacey Dooley is returning to host the tour for the first time.

Stacey will be joined on stage by a selection of celebrities and professional dancers from the much-awaited 17th series of the award-winning BBC One show.