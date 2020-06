About this show

Come and sing along to swinging hits like Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree, Bless 'Em All, Leaning On A Lamp-Post, and of course, We'll Meet Again. For those who remember the war years, Spirit Of The Blitz is a trip down memory lane; and for those who don't, it's a Sentimental Journey back through time to the glorious melodies and good clean comedy that accompanied the nation's 'finest hour'.