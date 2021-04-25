About this show

Hey guys, Sophia & Cinzia here! You were all so amazingly supportive of our one-off show last year that we thought we'd better turn it into a whole tour!! Eeeeeek! We're so excited to invite you to The Girls Bathroom live tour! We're bringing our podcast to life - in a city near you! Come and see us on stage, as we help you with whatever problems you're facing right now - and have a whole lot of fun together. This show is the live version of our podcast, The Girls Bathroom, where we try and help you guys out with your love lives, friendships and dilemmas - and have some real fun girl chat! It all started on our YouTube channel. We began a mini-series of 'Girl Talks' and 'Boy Talks' which everyone seemed to really enjoy! Hearing everyone's dilemmas and how similar lots of them were made us realise that we really are all in this together!! So now we're bringing you all together in real life - in cities around the country. We're going to try and help you all by sharing the problems, the tears and the triumphs, and all the laughs - up close and personal. Come share your evening with us. Let's talk it all through and find a way to make it right. Whatever your dilemma, we'll do our best to help you through it and out the other side, smiling, laughing and ready to take on whatever's around the corner! We can't wait to see you all!