About this show

Millennium Square, Leeds will play host to a live outdoor performance by The Selecter, from The Specials “ Original rude boy” Neville Staple band, The Chords UK, Secret Affair, The Pyramids (Symarip) & Death of Guitar Pop, on Sunday 9 August 2020 as part of the annual Summer Series. Leeds Ska & Mod Festival 2020 will delight the audience with a full afternoon of live music featuring an array of hugely popular songs.