About this show

Under the neon lights of a distant Caribbean port, a local rent boy and a foreign sailor fall ominously in love in choreographer Carlos Pons Guerra's inventive reimagining. Experience this operatic dance drama set in post-revolution Cuba, with characters engulfed in a tropical storm of repressed desires. Mariposa is a passionate exploration of what we are ready to sacrifice in order to be loved and accepted. This brand new production is performed to original music by Luis Miguel Cobo.