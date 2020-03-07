About this show

Officially the UK's number one tribute, Little Fix are the most accurate tribute to girl super group Little Mix on the market. Since Little Mix formed in front of our very own eyes on the X Factor in 2011, they have become the biggest girl group on the planet and have produced amazing chart hits such as Wings, DNA, Change Your Life, Move, How Ya Doin'? and Black Magic to name a few. Little Fix deliver a high energy show and replicate the energy, stage presence and vocal abilities of the original group with stunning stage outfits to match. The band power through all of Little Mix's biggest hits with identical choreography and vocal finesse proving that 'Girl Power' is back on the agenda.