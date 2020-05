About this show

The Power Ballad Show is a celebration of one of the most creative and emotionally charged periods in the history of music transporting the audience back to a time when hair was big, and voices were even bigger. You will be flooded with emotions and memories as you find yourself singing along to hit after hit from artists such as Rainbow, Heart, Whitesnake, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, Tina Turner Alannah Myles and many more...