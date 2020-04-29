About this show

James Wilton Dance, one of Europe's most in demand dance companies, present The Storm, a whirlwind of lightning fast, athleticism, where acrobatics, break-dancing, martial arts and contact work fuse to form dance that will blow audiences away. Seven dancers, a soundtrack of thundering electro-rock specially composed by Amarok and thousands of pieces of paper combine to create a work that will astound you with its athleticism and touch you emotionally in a way that words simply can't. In this storm can you find peace? Can you find the calm eye of the storm? Will it all blow over?