About this show

They're back again! Oh yes they are! To start our festive period. Now in their 16th year of touring the UK, the Market Theatre Company return to corrupt another fairy-tail classic beyond recognition. This fearless company of three actors return to bring you an evening of corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant sexual innuendo using a minimum of set props and costume. Prolong that all too short seasonal spirit and get ready for another evening of slick, fast-moving, farcical fun and bawdy sexual innuendo (did we mention the innuendo?)