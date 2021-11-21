They're back again! Oh yes they are! To start our festive period. Now in their 16th year of touring the UK, the Market Theatre Company return to corrupt another fairy-tail classic beyond recognition. This fearless company of three actors return to bring you an evening of corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant sexual innuendo using a minimum of set props and costume. Prolong that all too short seasonal spirit and get ready for another evening of slick, fast-moving, farcical fun and bawdy sexual innuendo (did we mention the innuendo?)