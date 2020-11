About this show

Supreme Queen have been paying homage to the world's most theatrical and dramatic Rock band since 1995. Front man, Scott Maley plays a uncannily realistic 'Freddy' with just the right look, stage persona and, most importantly of all, the most incredibly powerful voice! Featuring an enormously talented band including Nathan Mathers who brings all the electric guitar virtuosity required to play a very convincing Brian May, their attention to detail is truly impressive.