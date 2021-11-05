About this show

Be prepared to be razzle-dazzled with this spectacular new show bringing the best of the West End, Hollywood and Broadway to your doorstep. Featuring the hit songs from all your favourite musicals performed by a cast of west end actors and singers.

Sit back, relax and enjoy 2 hours of songs from the greatest musicals brought to you by Michael Courtney and his fabulous cast of singers. From the heart of London's theatre land to the glitz of Broadway, this critically acclaimed show celebrates the very best from the shows we all know and love! Unforgettable London and New York favourites, brought to you by this talented cast - a pure slice of entertainment!