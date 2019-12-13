About this show

Left at home by the ugliest of sisters, Cinders cannot go to the ball. However, with the help of her Fairy Godmother and brilliant buffoonery from Buttons, the most exciting night of her life can begin... This year's magical extravaganza is brought to you by the team behind last year's smash hit Aladdin and once again we promise you stunning sets, the most sensational costumes, slick choreography and spectacular live music to bring Lighthouse House audiences the best-loved pantomime of them all - a timeless tale of laughter, magic and true love!