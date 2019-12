About this show

Join the ten musicians and glamorous female vocalist of Michael Law's Piccadilly Dance Orchestra for an unashamed wallow in the toe-tapping and tuneful music of the 1920s and 30s. With his cool, urbane manner and mellifluous baritone voice, Michael croons while the audience swoons to the sounds that bring to life the elegant, jazz and swing - flavoured "Art Deco" era. A de-lovely cocktail of great songs by Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, the Gershwin brothers and friends.