About this show

Jack a young boy from a poor family, exchanges the family cow for some magic beans. The beans grow overnight into a huge beanstalk which Jack climbs into the clouds, arriving at a magical land and changing his fortunes!

Dame Dolly Durden's family farm has fallen on hard times - Squire Snuffbox is demanding the rent and Giant Blunderbore, with his wicked sidekick, Fleshcreep, is terrorising the land. There's only one thing for it - Jack will have to sell their last remaining cow, Bessie. But when Jack comes back from the market with nothing more than a bag of beans it looks like the Durdens are done for. Then up pops Fairy Aubergine, up jumps a gigantic beanstalk and Jack is soon on his way up too, battling giants, rescuing the family farm and romancing the Squire's spirited daughter, Jill. Brought to you by the famous New Wolsey company of multi-skilled actor musicians, it's the best of pantomime mixed with the best songs from the classic rock and pop playlist, all played live before your eyes, including 'Hit The Road Jack,' 'Lady Marmalade,' 'Get Offa My Cloud,' 'Go Your Own Way' and many, many more. This glorious mash up of pantomime and pop concert is a festive treat for all the family. This year it's GIANT size. Friday performances at 9pm are recommended for audiences aged 12+ The one and only SINGALONG SPECIAL performance is on Friday 22 Jan 2021 at 9pm.