About this show

An artist, gripped by the clutching fingers of a dead past; a scientist, defying nature in the dark realm of the senses; an expectant father driven mad by creeping shadows... In the unquiet, stygian darkness between life and death, a lone, haunted woman tells chilling tales of the macabre and uncanny, of love, loss, death and the darkness beyond, illuminating the curious frailties of human nature... The Victorian fascination with tales of mystery and the supernatural created an enduring legacy of Gothic fiction; but it is often the male writers that we remember. Today, Charles Dickens, M R James, Edgar Allen Poe and Sheridan Le Fanu continue to be celebrated, yet many of the brilliant, evocative, thrilling and eerie ghost stories created by the great and incredibly popular female writers of that era - Mary Shelley, George Eliot, M E Braddon, Edith Wharton, Edith Nesbit et al - have gathered dust and been forgotten. Until now...

One Touch Theatre