About this show

Treason is the exciting new musical drama about the gunpowder plot, set to completely blow you away with a stunning new score and lyrics, featuring a fusion of original folk and pop songs that tell a crucial tale in England's history.

After the successful release of various tracks from the musical on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, Treason The Concert is now coming to a screen near you! Filmed live at the Cadogan Hall, London in February 2021, this fantastic concert with music written by Ricky Allan and directed by Hannah Chissick will be streaming online for a limited time only on 12, 13 and 14 February 2021. Filmed live from Cadogan Hall.