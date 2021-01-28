About this show

'And the Lord God said, let there be man and woman - and there was man and woman. And that night, man asked woman if she was busy. And woman said, thank you, but she's not interested in anything long term, she'd still want to see other people. And man said, There are no other people. And woman said, Okay, how 'bout this: We get married, you vow your eternal love for me, and you never see another woman naked for the rest of your life. And man said, Oh.' Following the highs and lows of first dates, first loves, marriages, babies, in-laws, and growing old together, this hilarious and poignant show pays tribute to those who have loved and lost and to those who have dared to ask someone out on a date.

Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts' clever and witty musical revue about the pitfalls and joys of romantic relationships played over 5,000 performances off-Broadway and has been produced all over the world, but this virtual production is the first of its kind. Filmed on stage at the beautiful London Coliseum and streamed for three nights only from Thursday 28 January - don't miss an all-star cast in this funny and touching musical!