About this show

The entire world knows Michael J. Fox as an award-winning actor: Marty McFly, the teenage sidekick of Doc Brown in Back to the Future; Alex P. Keaton in Family Ties; Mike Flaherty in Spin City. But diagnosed with Parkinson's at the age of 29, Michael is equally engaged with raising global awareness of the disease and helping find a cure through The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, the world's leading non-profit funder of PD science.