This is an online streaming event, your instructions on how to view the live stream will be emailed to you 24 hours in advance of the event

Erica Davies will be interviewed by Candice Brathwaite

Former fashion editor Erica Davies has worked across some of the UK's biggest-selling newspapers, magazines and high street brands – and amassed over 150,000 followers online for her straight-talking, fun and relatable content, tips and tricks that empower women through fashion and style. Now, join Erica as she discusses her debut book: Leopard is a Neutral: A Really Useful Style Guide. This must-have book is for anyone who has spent years dressing with the shapes, styles and colours they’ve been told to by the fashion industry – and yet still haven’t nailed who they are.

Live in conversation, Erica will be sharing practical advice on how to make bold, assured style decisions every day, ditch archaic fashion rules, and harness the power of clothes to make you feel amazing. For Erica, style isn’t about religiously stalking the catwalks, it comes down to how you feel when you put something on in the morning. It’s about knowing that when you walk into a shop or browse online, you know exactly what will suit you, what something will go with and what will make you feel fantastic (in Erica’s case, lots of colour and pattern – especially leopard print!).

Grounded by Erica’s personal stories and career learnings, and with her infectious, uplifting approach, this is the ultimate confidence-boosting toolkit to curate a wardrobe of happiness.