About this show

This highly original and universal portrait of the American workday is told from the perspective of those that the world so often overlooks - the schoolteacher, the housewife, the fireman and the waitress amongst many - whose daily grind and aspirations reflect the truths of the people that make up a nation. Working employs a range of musical styles and genres from contributing composers, including five-time Grammy Award-winner James Taylor and Pulitzer Prize-winner Lin Manuel Miranda.