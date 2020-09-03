About this show

Three women meet by chance in a Tunis hotel in the first months of the Arab Spring. Striving for freedom and acceptance, but harbouring secrets of their own, they embark on a fantastical journey to Lebanon with the mysterious Madam Lilla. Against a backdrop of social, political and religious uncertainty, the women begin to trust each other and a newfound unity grows. But can they surrender themselves fully as they travel deeper into the desert and belief in their enigmatic guide begins to waver? A revolutionary road trip and love story, Women Who Blow on Knots is a refreshing and darkly comic exploration of sisterhood and belonging in the Middle East.