You have been summoned for jury service...



A landmark new stage production of Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution takes place in London County Hall, planting audiences right in the centre of this gripping story of justice, passion, and betrayal.



Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering a widow in order to inherit her wealth, and the stakes are high: convince the jury – and the audience – of his innocence, or face the hangman’s noose. That is, after he’s survived the shocking witness testimony.



This production immerses the audience in a unique courtroom setting, complete with drama and intensity, on London’s Southbank.



See you in court.

There is not a cloakroom at this venue; bags that do not fit comfortably under a single seat will not be permitted.