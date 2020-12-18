About this show

Join skilled opera singers and stars of the West End for festive fun galore during a week of unique performances packed with plenty of stardust!

The perfect family experience, designed to bring theatre lovers closer to their favourite stars. With just 100 seats, this is a stunningly beautiful concert space where everyone has the perfect view to see West End superstars perform their favourite songs. All in a venue that will blow your socks off - the gorgeous 19th Century Welsh Chapel.

This event takes place at The Welsh Chapel, Charing Cross Road