About this show

Small town Northern Ireland in the mid 90s, or was it last summer? Who's to say. After two years over the water in the city, a young woman returns home and runs into an old friend in her front garden. They know each other intimately well and not at all. From the perspective of an existence they find themselves trapped in, a sequence of spirited and poignant monologues piece together the childhood they both shared and did not share, questioning ideas of territory and claiming space.

All proceeds will be going to Mind.