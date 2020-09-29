About this show

Fresh from two sold-out runs in London and the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles, two of the co-creators of Edinburgh Fringe sell-out smash-hit Thrones! The Musical bring you a Harry Potter parody musical that is sure to leave you spellbound. Packed with magic, hormones and more than a few murders, Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts Musical Parody tells the little-known tale of how Tom Riddle was once in a rock band, how he learned how to kiss from a snake, and that he once had a Hufflepuff girlfriend…