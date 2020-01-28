About this show

Ali has always felt there was a darkness within her, but one moment may just have sent her over the edge. Fast paced, action packed and deeply honest Sophia Capasso's debut play looks at the ambiguity of mental health and self identity. Tagline: Is the System broken or is she? Ali is exhausted. Unable to detach reality from her own imagination she spins a tale that tests the limits of her identity and our own understanding. But does she know more than she's letting on? Seeing the world solely from her perspective we untangle a web that she herself seems scared to touch. From the young voice of Sophia Capasso comes a gut punch that will leave audiences questioning the meaning of sanity. What do you do when you can no longer trust yourself and the system just isn't set up to support you?

World Premiere.

Part of Vaults Festival