About this show

The plight of refugees is not a new phenomenon, yet global crises still persist. Join us for an evening of poetry and discussion considering the lessons of Virgil's Aeneid in the context of contemporary refugee emergencies. Virgil's legendary Aeneid is an epic Latin poem written between 29 and 19 BC. It charts the story of Aeneas who fled from Troy, a city under siege in the East, and forged his way across the Mediterranean in search of safety. On arrival, Aeneas, and all those escaping the war are faced with a hostile rejection that breeds bitterness, resentment and conflict towards the refugees. Over two centuries later, similar narratives can be found today. What lessons can Virgil's Aeneid teach us about fleeing, hope and resilience? Hear from contemporary poets, activists and community organisers who will share stories about refugees experiences throughout the ages, shine a light on current grassroots support initiatives, and consider lessons for the future.