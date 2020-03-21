About this show

The London premiere of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike by Christopher Durang, directed by Walter Bobbie.

Vanya and his sister Sonia live a quiet life in the Pennsylvania farmhouse where they grew up. But their sister Masha escaped many years ago and became a famous movie star. When Masha returns unannounced with her twenty-something boy toy, Spike, so begins a rollicking weekend of rivalry, regret and all-too true premonitions.

Christopher Durang’s irresistible comedy is one of the most lauded and beloved Broadway plays of recent years. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike blends Chekhov’s famous ennui with the modern-day concerns of celebrity, social networking, and the troubling onset of middle age, into a laugh-out loud comedy. It won the 2013 Tony Award for Best New Play.

Cast includes Janie Dee. Further cast and creatives to be announced.