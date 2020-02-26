About this show

"You're going to use the truth to make people care; you're going to use words to bring people together; and you're going to give people the courage to fight back." After years in the shadows, Alina and Vincent can stay silent no longer. But when personal beliefs have political consequences, fighting the good fight is not as straightforward as it seems. Jo Sutherland's tense political thriller asks what we believe in and what we'd risk to stand up for those beliefs.

V+15 is the inaugural production of Nevertheless Theatre Company. Nevertheless exists to platform female voices and to produce work that interrogates identity, power, and politics in twenty-first century Britain.

Part of the Vaults Festival. The Pit