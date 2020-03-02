About this show

A virtual reality experience for two audience members at a time. Discover your new home at our Virtual Reality showroom, with a private viewing of our fully accessible, hi-tech apartments. Opening soon in London's latest Smart City district, our virtual apartments put the city at your doorstep. Once immersed in our virtual-living world, you'll meet other guests, connect with future residents, and explore the virtual city using the latest technology on the market. Blending intimate live performance by learning disabled artists with virtual and mixed reality, unReal City explores what personal connection means in a world that is increasingly digital. The performance you will see is the experimental first phase of a work-in-progress collaboration between two of the UK's leading performing arts companies.

Part of Going Global