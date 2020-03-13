About this show

Alan and Ron are sweaty. Really sweaty. The heat is rising in their studio and the milk has gone off. But life goes on, right? As they continue to soundtrack climate documentaries, it becomes harder and harder to describe what's going on. Alan is growing leaves and there's sand in the kettle. Can they escape to a new future? Can they create it? A show about (dis)connection with nature, and the power of imagination in a time of climate crisis.

Alan and Ron is formed of award-winning theatre makers Alice Boyd and Rosa Garland. This show is supported by Arts Council England, and recommended by Lyn Gardner.