Trilogy 2020 examines the sections of society and humanity which we often ignore, condemn, judge and cast aside. Intentionally or unintentionally. Because it's far easier to make people that you disagree with into an enemy. Three bold and challenging new plays which take a close look at what makes our oppositions human, vulnerable and uncomfortably similar to ourselves.

Pissed - Kevin has been staying on Uncle Pete's sofa for way too long. With no job, no mates, no girlfriend and a serious drug and alcohol problem, Pete is left with no choice but to kick Kevin out of the house. With nowhere to go and a life time of resentments Kevin has it out with Pete once and for all. Set on a council estate in Hull, East Yorkshire we follow a feuding family as they try to work through their issues, with social pressures and working class traditions standing in the way. Cancelled - Kate has found herself cancelled. After a series of innocuous drunken Tweets were outed as racist, the past six months have been a living hell. Constantly hounded by the media and harassed by far left activists, Kate has lived in fear for her life. The one person that could have backed her up, life long best friend Imogen, abandoned Kate in her hour of need. The two meet in Imogen's Car, parked in a Morrison's Car Park, to have a final show down. A play which challenges our ever changing perceptions of what constitutes acceptable speech. To speak freely is to think freely. When exactly does wanting to save people from offence turn into tyrannical thought policing? Trump - Set in a scruffy bedsit in Frankort, Kentucky, two Trump supporting siblings, Eric & Erica, begin to reach boiling point. For years they've been bullied and shamed by the media, called every name under the sun, made to feel like terrible people. They've finally had enough. In this dark comedy the pair set out to prove that they're on the right side of history.