About this show

After a job goes sideways, four thieves bound by honour meet back at the place it all began: the local boozer. With drink, drugs, jokes, reminising about old times and even politics, you would think this were a standard night in any South London drinking establishment. However, beneath the banter lies a dark secret that will test the loyalty of these four friends and reveal if there really is honour among thieves. Time questions the morality of crime and the people who dedicate their lives to the profession.