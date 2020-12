About this show

An accountant holidays alone, leaving his wife and family behind in Moscow. While away he meets a young woman and they indulge in a brief affair. Back home they both find themselves obsessed by their encounter and meet again to embark on a self destructive path of duplicity, ecstasy and love. The Yalta Game is based on a theme in Anton Chekhov's The Lady with the Lapdog. Friel's expressive interpretation turns one of the best short stories ever written into a provocative piece of modern theatre.