About this show

One day Mouse is gobbled up by a wolf. ?Oh woe' says Mouse, who fears this must be the end. But then we discover Duck, who was, until Mouse arrived, taking a nap. As it turns out, it's pretty nice living inside the belly of the beast with a new friend. There's delicious food, dancing and - better still - no more fear of being eaten! Meanwhile, outside in the forest, things aren't quite as rosy for Wolf who is being stalked by a hunter. Realising their fates are intertwined, Duck and Mouse hatch a winning plan...

Join us this Christmas for the stage adaptation of Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen's brilliantly subversive picture book which finds joy and friendship in the darkest and most unusual of places.

Clore Theatre