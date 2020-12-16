About this show

Dorothy is stuck in quarantine in the land of Oz! Longing for an escape she must journey to The Emerald City, where the great and powerful Wizard Sleeve lives, to see if she can get home! Meeting new friends along the way like Scarecrow, who longs for Universal Credit, TinMan who drank his way through the year, Lion who's tale is more than a tail and Glinda who's so over communicating through Zoom. Can she beat the odds of 2020 and get home to Aunt Em in time for Christmas with the family? Will the Wicked Bitch stop them? Will social distancing infringe on their journey? Will the ruby red shoes help her get home? After all, it is hard to click your heels together with your legs spread!