About this show

Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience combines Jeff's Musical Version, immersive theatre, virtual reality, augmented reality, holograms and other cutting-edge technology; giving audiences the chance to live through the Martian invasion of 1898. Visitors will be thrust into the heart of the story from the moment they step inside the vast 22,000-square foot multi-level site in Central London, which has been transformed for this unique Martian adventure.