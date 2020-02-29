About this show

Inspired by HG Wells' The Time Machine, Creation Theatre takes audiences on a journey through the labyrinth of the iconic London Library, to a world in which time travel has resulted in thousands of parallel universes. Writer Jonathan Holloway pulls apart the novel, re-invents it, and pieces it back together to create a world in which the present is endlessly shifting and the future is strange and uncertain. Travellers tinker with timelines causing people's names, faces and indeed the colour of their socks to change without warning. This surreal and psychedelic adventure draws on cutting edge research, from the Wellcome Centre for Ethics and Humanities, which challenges our perceptions and raises important questions about the future of neuroscience, big data, genomics and global connectedness. Small audience groups will be led by their very own Time Traveller through the Library - where Wells was a member for over 50 years. Expect the unexpected and prepare to be provoked on this journey into the unknown. The performance will take place in groups of up to 20, moving around various rooms in The London Library.

This performance takes place at The London Library, 14 St James's Square, St James's, London SW1Y 4LG