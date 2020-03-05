About this show

A rare UK appearance of one of Europe's most distinctive and radical disabled artists. Belgian performer Thibault Delferiere and director Jack McNamara (Sisyphus) create a visceral, provocative trio of performances exploring the changing state of the human spirit. Combining physical theatre with visual art and live music, Delferiere pushes at the limits of experience in a way that few artists would dare. A new part of the trio will be performed each week. See them individually or experience all three.

Part of Going Global