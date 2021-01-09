About this show

The Sorcerer's Apprentice is best known to modern audiences through a scene from Disney film Fantasia. Acclaimed musical theatre writing team Frost and Hough have taken their own spin on the story for this new musical, which reimagines the apprentice as the daughter of a master magician. The show explores this father-daughter relationship and whether magic can help them to repair it.

Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew.